Kinston police issue statement regarding ‘partial video’ involving officers

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Police issued a statement Monday night that it was investigating an incident that happened Monday night involving some of its officers.

The statement mentioned a “partial video” that was taken Monday evening while officers were responding to a call for service at 111 W. Vernon Ave. No further information was available as to the nature of the video or the investigation.

The statement read, “The Kinston Police Department is aware of a partial video from earlier this evening involving officers while responding to a call for service located at 111 W. Vernon Avenue. We are currently investigating the incident that occurred in the video. The Kinston Police Department is conducting a thorough review of all evidence related to this incident.”