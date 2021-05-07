Kinston police, mayor to hold press conference Friday about investigation into arrest of man seen punched by officers during arrest

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A press conference was scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the investigation into the arrest of a Kinston man who was seen in a viral video being punched by at least one police officer.

The City of Kinston announced the press conference and said Mayor Dontario Hardy, Police Chief Tim Dilday and John Eric Combs, an independent investigator from Fayetteville, are scheduled to speak. Combs was brought in to look into the situation.

Kinston officials said in the press release that Combs’ investigation is complete. He is scheduled to share the results of his analysis during the press conference.

The investigation stems from the arrest of David Lee Burton on April 12. A social media video showed at least one officer hitting Bruton several times when he was apprehended after they responded to a call for service at 111 W. Vernon Ave.

The two officers in the video, McKinley Jones and Kevin Page, were put on administrative leave.

Shortly after news of the arrest and viral video came out, Kinston police issued a statement that read, “The Kinston Police Department is aware of a partial video from earlier this evening involving officers while responding to a call for service located at 111 W. Vernon Avenue. We are currently investigating the incident that occurred in the video. The Kinston Police Department is conducting a thorough review of all evidence related to this incident.”

A press conference was held on April 13 to discuss the incident for the first time since the viral video and news of Burton’s arrest.

The incident stems from an intimidation and simple assault incident police responded to on April 12 around 6:30 p.m. at Little Caesars, according to a Kinston Police report that WNCT’s Amber Joseph obtained. Officers responded to a panic alert and, upon arrival, made contact with the caller, who said Burton threatened to slap her.

The report states officers checked the area and located Burton, who started running. He then stopped and “took an aggressive fighting stance with officers, then ran again,” the report states. Burton later tripped and fell down, at which point “Burton kicked Officer Page in the stomach,” according to the report.

Officials said Burton was taken into custody to the Kinston Police Department. He was then taken to the Lenoir County Magistrate and placed under a $500 secured bond. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer among other charges.