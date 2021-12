KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Police officials said one of their officers was involved in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, officials said the crash happened after 4:30 p.m. near the 1800 block of NC Hwy. 11 South. The officer had minor injuries and was transported to UNC Lenoir Hospital. The vehicle the officer was driving sustained major damage.

The officer’s name has not yet been released. The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, officials said.