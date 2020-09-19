Kinston Police search for man wanted for indecent exposure

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for indecent exposure.

25-year-old Jamarkus Witherspoon is wanted by KPD for crime that occurred on September 6.

Witherspoon is described as a 5’9” African American male, weighing approximately 195 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

A warrant is issued for his arrest for indecent exposure. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jamarkus Witherspoon, is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3220.