KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) — The City Council of Kinston approves the hiring of Rhonda Barwick to serve as its new city manager. She will take the position immediately after serving as interim city manager.

Barwick, a Kinston native, has a long history in the city of Kinston. She has severed in several other roles during her career spanning over 28 years. She most recently severed as Public Services Director and has held the role of Interim City Manager since August of 2021 after then manager Tony Sears resigned to take a similar job in Wilson.

“I have held several positions with the City of Kinston over the years,” said Barwick. “My husband and I have raised our family here and this is where my heart is. I am excited about continuing to serve the citizens of Kinston.”

“She has been a dedicated employee of the City for many years, ” said Mayor Don Hardy. “Her experience, positive influence, and knowledge of local operators have been instrumental in her current position and will serve her well as she transitions into her new role as the permanent city manager.”

The City of Kinston began its recruitment for a city manager in January and conducted a national selection process that included a pool of over 50 applicants.

“She was our strongest candidate by far,” Hardy said.

As the new city manager, Barwick will oversee a City Budget of approximately $114 million and a workforce of over 300.