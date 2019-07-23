Kinston receives grant to help provide more murals to Downtown

“It’s a process that should take off in the next few months,” said Adam Short, Planning Director, City of Kinston.



Nine blocks in downtown Kinston are about to be a lot busier with art.



“We saw this as an opportunity and we really wanted to push for more murals in downtown as an effective way to improve properties and create a better sense of place in our downtown,” said Short.

The $100,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts will help move the Queen Street Streetscape Project forward.



“Every opportunity we can find grant money to improve and embellish on that project we want to seek that out the NEA Our Town is just one example of that,” said Short.

The grant will help fund the creation of up to 10 different murals stretching from the Community Center for the Arts to the Kinston Music Park.

“It’s more than just having individual places in downtown Kinston. But creating this sense of connective and linking things like the music park to other parts of downtown and making folks want to walk to different places and see and kinda discover different and new things about downtown Kinston” said Short.

The grant will help with the city’s branding.

“Being that we want to brand ourselves as a arts community is a community that has a tourism based on art and has this new economic driver this is just another example we can draw people to Kinston,” said Short.