Kinston resurfacing requires road closure

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Six extraordinary individuals will be inducted into the ECU Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Nov. 5, at the 43rd annual installment ceremony inside Harvey Hall as part of the annual Hall of Fame/Letterwinners' Weekend.

The exceptional class includes former Pirate Club president and philanthropist Bill Clark; former player and head football coach Ruffin McNeill, who led ECU to four bowl games in six seasons; former softball pitcher Toni Paisley and infielder Keisha Shepperson (Stewart), both who earned All-America accolades in their careers; and Jacob Smith, who was a member of the Pirates' 1959 NAIA national championship men's swimming team. Also in the class is Kelley Wernert (Krainiak), a two-time all-conference performer, who becomes the first volleyball specific player ever elected to the Hall of Fame.