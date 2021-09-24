Kinston resurfacing requires road closure

Local

Closure will last one day

by: NCDOT News

KINSTON – A section of Queen Street in Kinston will be closed during the workday Monday to allow N.C. Department of Transportation crews to resurface it.

The section needing to be milled and resurfaced is at the railroad tracks between East Peyton Avenue and West Blount Street. The closure is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and be complete by 5 p.m. 

Thru traffic will be detoured onto East Vernon Avenue and King Street to access the other side of Queen Street. Local traffic will have access to Queen Street from both directions up to the railroad tracks.

Drivers should plan on their commute taking longer than normal and use caution around the work zone.

