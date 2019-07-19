Kinston road closure to affect drivers next week

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – Part of Ferrell Road in Lenoir County will close for several days next week as construction continues to connect N.C. 58 to N.C. 11 in Kinston.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Ferrell Road will be closed between Savannah School Road and Hamilton Road, from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26.
During the closure, NCDOT contract crews will set concrete bridge girders for the C.F. Harvey Parkway project.
NCDOT officials say northbound traffic will be detoured onto Tilghman Mill Road, Wallace Family Road and Cameron Langston Road. Southbound traffic will use Cameron Langston Road, Sharon Church Road and N.C. 11.
The $73.5 million project to extend C.F. Harvey Parkway by 5.8 miles is scheduled to be substantially complete in 2021, according to NCDOT officials.