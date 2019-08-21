Kinston salon to offer free haircuts, backpacks for boys and girls on Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

There are two opportunities on Wednesday at several barber shops in Pitt County for students to get free haircuts before school starts.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the Pitt Community College Barber School will give local students free haircuts, school supplies, and food, at the school's Altitude Academy barber shop, located at 3700 Charles Street.

The Greenville Police Department is hosting its 4th annual “Cops and Barbers” back to school event, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.