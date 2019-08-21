Kinston salon to offer free haircuts, backpacks for boys and girls on Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, a salon in Kinston will offer free haircuts and bookbags to boys and girls to help them have a successful start to their school year.
The 3rd Annual “Kiss Kutz For Kidz,” sponsored by radio station 101.9 KISS FM, will start at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, at De’Sharay Hair Salon, located at 102 West Highland Avenue in Kinston.
The salon said it will give young men free regular haircuts, and young ladies will get a free simple hairstyle. Hair must be washed before services are rendered, and each student who gets a haircut will also get a free bookbag.
The event will also feature food, music, and prizes.
For more information on the free haircuts, contact Linda Hill at 252-560-5152, or visit De’Sheray Hair Salon.
