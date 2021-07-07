Kinston school raises money for greenhouse solar panels

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston elementary school is going green and could use your help getting there.

Second graders at Northeastern Elementary School are raising money to add solar panels to the school’s newly constructed greenhouse. The idea started on Earth Day when the students started asking questions about the environment.

The school already received a grant to build a greenhouse for hands-on learning. Now, they’re hoping to raise $6,000 to add the solar panels.

Principal Rashard Curmon said the whole project is a chance to bring textbooks to life and expand his students’ horizons.

“We know that it’s never too early for kids to be exposed to a variety of careers that are out in our world, in our global world,” Curmon said. “We wanted to allow this to not just be a stem activity but also a career exploration activity.”

