KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Just ahead of Easter, it’s an act of kindness for a local soup kitchen that serves those who are hungry in Lenoir County.

Mary’s Kitchen in Kinston is the recipient of a $20,000 donation from one of the world’s largest manufacturing companies, Spirit Aerosystems. The kitchen serves about 125 people daily, and Spirit Aerosystems has made this kind of donation for the past seven years. Friday’s gift was a little different.

Jim Godfrey is the executive director of Mary’s Kitchen and said this year they were in dire need of donations.

“As you can see looking in the food pantry, we’ve had some very good food donation contributions. But monetarily, we seem to be down, and no one seems to know why,” said Godfrey.

He said this year’s donation from Spirit Aerosystems will make it possible for them to keep operating.

“You’ve got to pay the electric bill, you got to pay the water bill, you got to pay the telephone bill, you got to pay the natural gas bill,” Godfrey said.

It’s called the Spirit Good Neighbor Fund, and all of the money is donated by employees of Spirit Aerosystems.

“They realize that being involved in the community and donating dollars directly to places like Mary’s Kitchen is very important,” said President of the Good Neighbor Fund, John Beilman.

Godfrey added they used to get $10,000 from the annual golf tournament, and $10,000 from employee donations. However, there was no golf tournament last year, which put the organization in a bit of a bind.

“I knew they didn’t have the golf tournament, so I wasn’t expecting what I would call a normal check,” said Godfrey.

But, the generosity of Spirit employees came through.

“They walked in, they had a $20,000 check, and I looked at John, I said, ‘I can’t believe you did this.’ He said, ‘We weren’t going to let you down.'”

If you want to help out Mary’s Kitchen more, they will be taking donations at the BBQ Fest on the Neuse Event on May 6-7. You can find more information about that event on their Facebook page.