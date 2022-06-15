KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a structure fire that burned several vehicles and caused minor damage to the G-Works Automotive building on North Heritage Street Wednesday morning.

The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire in the rear parking/repair yard area of the G-Works property at 3:56 a.m., according to a press release. Southwood Volunteer Fire Department was called in to assist due to “heavy fire involvement.”

Firefighters had the fire controlled within a half-hour of the report and dispatch. Multiple vehicles were involved in the fire, according to the release, and the building sustained minor damage. No one was at the scene of the fire upon KDFR’s arrival, and no injuries were reported.

The KDFR Origin and Cause Investigations Team, detectives from the Kinston Police Department, and special agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire, and more information will be shared as their efforts progress.