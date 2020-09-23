Kinston Teens group celebrates National Voter Registration Day with community cookout

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

It’s an effort to register hundreds of thousands of new voters across the U.S.

The Kinston Teens group hosted a community cookout, where people could register to vote and grab a hot dog.

“What happens on November 3 really determines the future of our community,” said Chris Suggs, founder of Kinston Teens. “In the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, we want to do whatever we can to get folks informed and involved in this process.”

The event had free food, a DJ, voter registration forms and information about how to fill out the 2020 Census.

It’s all part of an effort to get the people of Kinston registered to vote.

“We want to make sure people are not only registered, but also educated and organized when it comes to being informed about the upcoming election,” said Suggs.

The November 3 election is quickly approaching.

If you aren’t registered to vote, here’s information on how you can be.

The Board of Elections offers different voter registration options, both in person or online through the State Board of Elections.

The North Carolina DMV also has a portal for online registration.

The registration deadline is October 9.