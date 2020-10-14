Kinston Teens launches countywide voter empowerment initiative

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Kinston Teens has launched Let’s Vote, Lenoir!, a countywide initiative focused on educating and encouraging citizens to vote in the 2020 General Election.

This is an effort to help local voters feel empowered as they make their way to the ballot box this year.

The Let’s Vote, Lenoir! the initiative includes a website (www.lenoirvotes.org) designed by the organization’s youth-led civic engagement team that features information about all of Lenoir County’s voting locations, how to vote by mail, and what the process looks like for registering to vote.

Additionally, the organization will be hosting”Safe Sites” at the Teachers Memorial Gym polling location to provide “PPE” to voters — Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Power, Protection, and Encouragement.

The “Safe Site” events will take place during voting hours on October 15, 16, 18, 21 and 31. For more information about the Let’s Vote Lenoir initiative and the organization’s upcoming events, visit www.lenoirvotes.org.

“We know that this has been a contentious election cycle. To counter that in our local community, our Safe Sites will include an all-day team of volunteers providing nourishment, comfort and protection as you cast your ballot,” said Chris Suggs, founder & CEO of Kinston Teens. “Our volunteers are prepared to assist you in contacting the Voter Protection Hotline if you encounter any problems (888-OUR-VOTE). Throughout the day, we’ll ensure that voters are able to enjoy food, music, free masks and hand sanitizer and a sense of community as we practice our civic duty!”