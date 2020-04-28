Kinston Teens to host crisis relief drive-thru food distribution

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) On Saturday, Kinston Teens will host a free drive-thru food distribution event as a relief effort in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The organization is partnering with the City of Kinston to host the event at the Kinston Community Center at 2602 West Vernon Avenue in Kinston from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

“I’m excited that our organization is able to help our community respond to this crisis that is affecting us in so many ways,” said Chris Suggs, founder of Kinston Teens. “This pandemic crisis has exacerbated many of the challenges our community were already facing, and this is one step we can take to relieve some of those issues.”

Onslow County based disaster relief ministry Mount Carmel H.E.L.P.S. is sponsoring the event.

Mount Carmel H.E.L.P.S. is a partner of the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, which is providing the food that will be distributed.

Kinston based Groundbreakers International Ministries and Hands for Humanity Community Development are providing volunteer support.

In the interest of safety and public health, visitors to the distribution are asked to open their vehicle’s trunk as they arrive on the premises.

Volunteers will place a box of food in the trunk, and then direct the vehicle to the exit.

Healthcare professionals from the Old North State Medical Foundation will be on-site to provide COVID-19 screenings to volunteers and any interested community members.

Food boxes will include non-perishable items, canned goods, milk, fresh produce, and more.