Kinston to look further into voluntary annexation request

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) One business in Lenoir County is asking the City of Kinston to annex the land the business is on.

The request is causing city leaders to look at the legality of the request.

It all started on October 21, 2019, during the Kinston City Council meeting when Rodney Landers Sr. and Jr. made a request.

The pair wants council to consider their voluntary annexation of the land their business the Eight Sixteen Bar and Event Center is located on.

Last January Landers was approved for a conditional use permit to operate a bar at this place of business.

But he was denied an ABC permit because Lenoir County does not allow the sale of liquor by the drink.

Eight Sixteen is located outside of the Kinston city limits but within the city’s zoning jurisdiction.

Landers was presented with three options:

Work to change the Lenoir County law

Be approved for voluntary annexation into the City of Kinston

Operate his bar without the liquor sales

“What the city is going to do Monday night is determine if the annexation is in the best interest of the citizens of Kinston and also help determine the legality of the request of annexation. If that is verified then the city has the ability to hold a public hearing to see if the annexation request will be approved,” said Tony Sears, Kinston City Manager.

According to the council meeting minutes, the city attorney has communicated that this request does not meet the requirements for satellite annexation and that the city lacks the legal capacity to annex the property in question.

9 On Your Side reached out to the business and property owners but we did not get a response.

The Kinston City Council will continue this conversation at their next city council meeting on January 6.