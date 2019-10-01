Kinston to offer drug discount card for residents

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – Kinston Mayor Don Hardy announced the city will participate in a national program to offer city residents discounts on prescription medications.



According to Mayor Hardy, Kinston will participate in the National League of Cities (NLC) My Healthy Hometown Prescription Discount Program.

The program is available to all Kinston residents and allows them to show a My Healthy Hometown Prescription Discount Card at a participating retail pharmacy, to save up to an average of 24% off the retail price of prescription medicine.

Residents who do not have insurance can show their cards to save on the cost of all prescription purchases.

Residents can obtain their free My Healthy Hometown Prescription Discount Card at City Hall, Kinston Community Center, all Kinston recreation facilities, Kinston Public Services, and at some local pharmacies.



A card may also be downloaded online at www.nlc.org/resident-discount, or you can get one by calling toll-free 1-888-620-1749.

City of Kinston officials said the My Healthy Hometown Prescription Discount Program is NOT insurance, and savings may vary by drug and by the pharmacy.