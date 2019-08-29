Kinston welcomes new company to Global Transpark

The North Carolina Global Transpark welcomed Jetstream Aviation today with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The project has been in the works for three years.

“Aviation is a critical part of our state’s economy, and we have an opportunity to really grow it in a significant way,” said Julie White, NCDOT.

Jetstream Aviation is owned by Kinston native Jim Segrave.

The company paints and refurbishes aircraft.

“There’s nothing like bringing a home town, homegrown local back home, and his business investment back to where he knows we’ve got the best workforce,” said White.

The new facility will bring 145 new jobs to the Transpark, with an annual salary of almost $60,000.

“You can’t fly anywhere and get better service than what we’re building here, so it’s exciting to be a part of it,” said Jim Segrave, Jetstream Aviation.

The facility is scheduled to be up and running by next fall, and local leaders are hoping it will bring even more businesses to Kinston.

“As you bring an airplane in and it’s going to be down for six weeks to get paint and interior refurbished, a lot of times people want to get other work done at the same time. It could be the seed business that starts up a lot more here,” said Segrave.

