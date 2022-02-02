Kinston woman will be participant on ‘American Ninja Warrior’ TV show

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A 27-year-old woman will be among 400 contestants participating in American Ninja Warrior in March.

Peyton Glover teaches tumbling in Kinston and has done ninja training for a year and a half.

She trains at the warrior one gym in Winterville twice a week for the upcoming competition. Glover says she’s excited and it’s always been a goal of hers to compete on American Ninja Warrior because she and her family have watched it for years.



“I’m super excited and I feel like I’m gonna be ready in about a month and a half so I’ve got a lot of training I still gotta do,” said Peyton Glover, Ninja Warrior Contestant.

Contestants have to go through four stages in order to win a million dollars. Glover says she will be flying out to San Antonio around March 20th for the first stage of the competition.

American Ninja Warrior will air in May.