Kinston woman charged after stolen vehicle from Craven County found

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A Kinston woman was arrested for stealing a car from Craven County.

On February 29, officers with the Grifton Police Department located a vehicle that was reported stolen by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the vehicle was abandoned.

After the investigation officials were able to locate Serena Michelle Deloatch.

Deloatch was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

She also has a warrant for her arrest out of Lenoir County for larceny of a motor vehicle that was not related to this incident.

Deloatch received a $10,000 bond.

Officials said more charges are expected for Deloatch from Craven County.