Kinston woman turns 100; family throws COVID-safe party

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a special day for a family Kinston. One of their beloved members turned 100.

Gracie Williams spent Saturday surrounded by family and friends who came to celebrate her. Cars drove by to wave to her and wish her a happy birthday. The family wanted to be able to provide her with a COVID-safe party but still allow her to see everyone who loves her.

100th birthday celebration for Gracie Williams (Ford Sanders, WNCT photo)

Her daughter, Martha Ann Rogers, said they feel blessed to see her reach this age.

“It’s God sent. We just attribute that to God. God blessing her and she’s a strong-willed woman, she’s got a good mind and good responses. She’ll joke with you and she’ll carry on, she just loves people and she’s just fun,” said Rogers.

Family members said there are six generations living in the Williams family, all of which came out for the celebration.