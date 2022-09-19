KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston is making an ongoing effort to fix the issue of abandoned and dilapidated buildings in some of the city’s neighborhoods.

9OYS first told you about the empty buildings in Kinston being a problem more than two years ago. Fast forward to today. We spoke with Kinston Fire Chief Damien Locklear, who said the longer these abandoned buildings go unkept, the hazards they pose continue to rise.

According to Locklear, fires inside empty buildings are at the top of their list for concerns. If they respond to one of these fires, he said they worry about structural and roof collapses causing serious injury or death to responding firefighters. Locklear added although buildings may seem abandoned, it doesn’t mean they are.

“If you have locations where people are taking refuge whether it’s the homeless, whether it’s runaways, a lot of times especially during the winter, you may have those who are just seeking that location to stay warm,” Locklear said. “And then they start fires inside and ultimately what you have happen is somebody who is trying to preserve their own life through maintaining warmth also is endangering their life because now they’re in that type of situation.”

Kinston councilman Chris Suggs said the city is taking a very aggressive approach to investing in community development to reduce blight. He said one of the reasons these buildings have become abandoned is due to flooding from natural disasters, causing population loss and residents not being able to return to their homes.

“At the end of the day, it’s our job,” Suggs said. “The citizens have voted us in and voted to hold us accountable to make sure they have safe, healthy and thriving neighborhood and community to live in and that’s what we as citizens and city officials are working hard to do here in Kinston.”

Suggs said the city is using a variety of resources such as community development block grants and allocating the city’s funds to renovate and demolish old buildings in some neighborhoods. He added this effort is not only the city’s but it’s a collaborative effort between the city and local nonprofit organizations that want to see Kinston thrive.