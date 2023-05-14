KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Jeep and off-road enthusiasts came together on Saturday at the Lenoir County Fairground on Saturday for the 2023 Jeep Affair.

The two-day event had food and beer vendors as well as a large obstacle course for drivers to off-road on. Event organizers said people from all over Eastern North Carolina make the trip to Lenoir County because there are not many other places in the area to off-road.

“We have a pretty big offroad community around the area but very few places for us to actually go and do it,” said Kyle Taylor. “It’s just a real fun thing to do, we’ve always done it and it’s just nice to see it grow and have something cool to do in our hometown.”

Jeep Affair is an annual event hosted by the Lenoir County Fairgrounds. Part of the money raised from this event supports UNC Health and Maynard Children’s Hospital.