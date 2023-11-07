NEW BERN, N.C. — The 31st annual Kennedy Toy Run will be held on November 25 starting at 9 a.m.

Registration begins with registration until 11:30 a.. with kickstands up for the ride at noon. Donations are $20 for riders and $10 for passengers. You can also bring an unwrapped toy to be given to the kids. Lunch, door prizes and awards will be at the Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home.

The first 100 registrations will receive a commemorative chip when registered. T-shirts will be on sale for $15. Ride pins will be available for a $5 donation. Awards will be for the largest group, the individual that has traveled the furthest to attend, the oldest rider and the youngest rider.

The money raised will go to the Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home. Go to the event’s Facebook page to find out more.