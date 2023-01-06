KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s something that your tastebuds will get excited about.

Fernando Hicks and his wife Michelle recently opened up Beary Smokey Smokehouse in Kinston. The Hicks wanted to bring all kinds of smoked meats and sides to their new customers.

The menu consists of items like brisket, baked and/or BBQ chicken and chopped BBQ as well. It’s something Fernando said they pride themselves on.

The location of the store is 222 N. Herritage St. in Kinston.

In the interview, Fernando Hicks goes over the menu, how they came up with the name, and much more.

View the video to find out more.