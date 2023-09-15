KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One group in Kinston is helping veterans with disability claims in Kinston this week.

Veterans Evaluation Services is one of the groups contracted to do this claim work with the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Their mobile unit made a stop in Kinston this week.

If you are interested in getting an appointment, you must first file a claim by calling the Veteran Service Officers. They can be reached at 888-777-4443 or at the local Kinston number, 252-933-2040. The Kinston VA Office number is 252-522-5050.

After the claim is reviewed you will be contacted by the VA for the next steps. You must have an appointment to receive services from the mobile unit.

The bus will be there until this Sunday.