KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Kinston is moving forward with the idea of a social district. Earlier this week the city council voted unanimously to create a stakeholders committee to discuss it further.

As a way to get input and feedback on the idea, the city held community meetings over the past three months.

“I think it’ll work here great,” said Travis Stanley Harper, owner of Stanley’s Saloon and The Mullet. “I think that actually, that might even be another drawl to want to come down here and explore a little bit.”

Harper said that he’s met up with other businesses in the area and most of them are all for it.

“We’re the ones investing in downtown, and we’re the ones down here dealing with the public every day and trying to get people into our businesses so we can keep thriving and keep growing Kinston, I think that we should do it,” he added.

Now with the stakeholders committee, the mayor, police department, and other public officials can sit down to discuss the concerns from the public.

“Under 18-V, which is established by the General Assembly, so those laws haven’t gone anywhere,” said Mayor Don Hardy. “If you’re intoxicated, if you drink too much, and you’re doing the things you’re not supposed to, you will be taken care of accordingly. So just know that, you know, folks should be drinking responsibly.”

Hardy said the committee plans on tackling issues like litter and overconsumption from patrons.

“There are always concerns or questions, so to speak, just clarifying where people say, hey, how does this work? What if a person comes out in the social district, and is just walking around with a cup?” said Hardy.

He said they also plan on mapping out the specific area they want to implement the social district. Hardy added with the positive feedback, they hope to put the social district in place within the next few months.