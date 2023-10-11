KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Work continues at Emma Webb Park in Kinston, with the anticipated completion date being October of next year.

Officials with Kinston-Lenoir Parks and Recreation say the project is going smoothly. Construction is finished on the sewer ditch. The pool is filled in and the fences have been taken down.

Work on the basketball courts is underway, with the site being recently repaved. Both the playground and splash pad are in the bidding process.

“To see this park come alive, I think the whole community is really excited about it and you know I am as well, Parks and Rec, the community, it’s something that’s been a long time coming,” said Scott Alston/Kinston-Lenoir Parks and Recreation superintendent

Alston added that the construction crews are getting ready to put in walking trails and hope to have those finished by the start of next year.