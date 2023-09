KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Firefighters were working on a house fire that broke out Saturday morning.

(Bryan Hanks, Lenoir County Public Information photo)

Units from Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue, North Lenoir Fire & Rescue and Lenoir County Emergency Services were on the scene at a fire crews responded to at 7:20 a.m. at 715 W. Washington St.

Crews were still working to bring the fire under control. West Washington Avenue and Dewey Street were closed to all traffic until further notice.