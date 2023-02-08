KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — The Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Faire, Inc. is giving North Carolinians a chance to take part in a gathering that strives to recreate a historical setting for the amusement of its guests.

April 22-23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. people can celebrate the Renaissance through music, pageantry, jousting, food, drink and games. The Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Faire will be held at the Lenoir County fairgrounds at 401 Fairgrounds Road in Kinston.

Tickets are available for $20 when purchased online or $25 when purchased at the gate. Tickets for seniors, Veterans and first responders are $10 while children 6 years old and under may enter for free.

The ENC Regional Renaissance Faire, Inc. organization is a 501(c)3 non-profit, that works to benefit local small businesses throughout Eastern North Carolina