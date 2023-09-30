KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple arrests have been announced by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.
The narcotics unit of the sheriff’s office recently concluded investigations into several complaints; the investigations have led to multiple arrests. Following complaints on Green Haynes Road in Kinston on Sept. 19, arrest warrants for Jennifer Louise Harrison, 40, were obtained for:
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute Schedule II
Also on Sept. 19, the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home on Oaks Drive in Kinston. Tanner Brock Kennedy, 34, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute marijuana
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute MDMA
- Manufacturing marijuana
- Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance sells
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Felony possession of Schedule I
Kennedy received a secured bond on the charges.
On Sept. 21, the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a Pear Street residence in Kinston. Misty Goodman and Amanda Tyndall were arrested and received secured bonds.
Goodman, 45, was arrested for:
- Trafficking opium/heroin
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Tyndall, 38, was arrested for:
- Possession of Schedule II
- Possession of drug paraphernalia