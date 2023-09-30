KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple arrests have been announced by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

The narcotics unit of the sheriff’s office recently concluded investigations into several complaints; the investigations have led to multiple arrests. Following complaints on Green Haynes Road in Kinston on Sept. 19, arrest warrants for Jennifer Louise Harrison, 40, were obtained for:

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute methamphetamine

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute Schedule II

Also on Sept. 19, the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home on Oaks Drive in Kinston. Tanner Brock Kennedy, 34, was arrested and charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute marijuana

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute MDMA

Manufacturing marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance sells

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony possession of Schedule I

Kennedy received a secured bond on the charges.

On Sept. 21, the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a Pear Street residence in Kinston. Misty Goodman and Amanda Tyndall were arrested and received secured bonds.

Goodman, 45, was arrested for:

Trafficking opium/heroin

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tyndall, 38, was arrested for: