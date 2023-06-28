GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested and charged four teens during a traffic stop.

Officers conducted a traffic stop for vehicle violations. During the stop, a search was conducted where two guns were found, one that had been reported stolen from Lenoir County.

The four teens were arrested and charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a schedule VI drug.

The individuals arrested were: