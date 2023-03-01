KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A fundraiser has been set up for the family of a North Lenoir Fire & Rescue firefighter who sustained serious injuries falling from a firetruck.

Franklin Floyd, a longtime firefighter and a member of the NLFR Board of Directors, fell from a firetruck at NLFR Station 3 while completing apparatus inspections on Feb. 27, according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.

He was transported to UNC Health Lenoir in Kinston and then airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. He sustained an eardrum rupture, skull fracture and subarachnoid hemorrhage (brain bleed). Floyd is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

A fundraiser page has been set up for the Floyd family. NLFR said all donations will go to the family to help them in their time of need. Donations will help cover Floyd’s treatment and recovery, the family’s travel to and from the hospital, food and other needs.