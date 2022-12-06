KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A local man in Kinston wants to clean up the streets of Kinston in hopes to help his local community.

Brandon Corey is planning a day where pressure washing businesses volunteer their time and services to help wash the streets. Corey said that a few businesses are interested but he is looking for a few more.

Corey added that he’d been in contact with the city to figure out a water source, but if anyone is willing to lend their water tanks, it would help.

“The sidewalks is my main priority, just to try to make downtown look better to people passing through,” Corey said. “There’s parts of it that hasn’t been cleaned in a very, very long time.”

A date has not been set yet, once there are enough volunteers, a weekend will be scheduled.