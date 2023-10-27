KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – When you think of Halloween, haunted houses may come to mind. While it may feel like these attractions pop up out of nowhere, they actually take a lot of planning.

Maurice Nix started putting Extreme Fear Scaregrounds together at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds back in August. This is the third year of operation for the Scaregrounds.

“We rent the space, so we’re a temporary haunted house. We have seven weeks to build everything you see, starting in August and then we only get two weeks to take it down,” Nix said.

Semi-trucks are wheeled in, holding the makings of his haunted house.

“That includes walls, lighting, props, you name it, we literally take it and build it all the way up in seven weeks. It sounds like a lot of time. It’s not,” Nix said.

The main attraction is Nixon Asylum. But other attractions include an insanity maze, Mayhem 3D, which is a scary clown house, and more.

“This is the biggest attraction we have, it’s 6,000 square feet,” Nix said. “It’s got about 20 to 24 actors in it. You go through here, which is psychotic patients, and it even has a whole backstory.”

There are more than 40 actors participating this year, each with a special scary role.

“Do you have that laugh that the clowns usually have? Or as far as a crazy nurse, do you have… Some people already have the facial features or the eyes, or the way they walk,” Nix said.

Getting ready, the actors slip into characters like nurses, doctors, dolls and patients.

“As soon as my mask comes off, because I wear a mask, it’s myself. As soon as I put a mask on, it’s right into character. It’s really cool,” Extreme Fear Scaregrounds actor Jessica Manis said.

One actor said he enjoys seeing the reactions from visitors.

“This past weekend, we had two people trip over each other trying to get away from me. Another woman grabbed her friend and threw her into a wall to get away and left her there,” Extreme Fear Scaregrounds actor Kyle Greene said.

This weekend, Extreme Fear Scaregrounds could see hundreds of people.

“We tell everyone if you’re coming the last two weekends, make sure you get your tickets early, arrive early, upgrade to skip the line tickets,” Nix said.

The haunt is open Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29. You can find more information and purchase tickets by clicking here.