KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A groundbreaking ceremony will ring in Emma Webb Park on Wednesday.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. at 101 East Highland Avenue in Kinston. Kinston Teens has been working with the City of Kinston since 2021 to make the dream a reality.

“Our organization’s role in this partnership was to empower youth and neighborhood residents to be true stakeholders in this planning process,” said Chris Suggs, founder of Kinston Teens and a member of Kinston’s City Council. “This project team worked together to gather and translate community input into the Emma Webb Park Master Plan.

“This plan includes new recreation amenities, a stream restoration effort and green infrastructure. It is our goal that the implementation of this plan will make Emma Webb a local and regional model for green space restoration and community-centered flood mitigation.”

(City of Kinston illustration)

The park is receiving $1 million in funding, which has been secured by the City of Kinston.

Further details on the full plans for Emma Webb Park can be found by going to EmmaWebbPark.com and KinstonTeens.org/EmmaWebb.