KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was injured after a house fire started in Kinston Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the fire started at a home on the corner of Washington Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Only one person was in the home. Crews said a woman, who was not identified, was being treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Kinston house fire (Abigail Velez, WNCT photo)

“The battalion chief arrived, found nothing visible, upon further investigation found one occupant in the bed with an active fire, he made a rescue, the victim has been transported to UNC Lenoir for treatment and crews have extinguished the fire,” said Chad Jackson, Kinston Fire Department deputy chief.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Sunday night.