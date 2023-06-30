KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A three-month drug investigation ended with the execution of a search warrant and two men arrested.

Detectives with the Kinston Police Department’s Violent Crime Action Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Thompson Street. The investigation stemmed from the distribution of crack cocaine.

Officers found a manufacturing operation for crack cocaine, cocaine, a gun and marijuana. Two men were arrested, given charges and placed in the Lenoir County Jail.

Michael Hutchins (age 67)

Sell/Deliver Cocaine (4 counts)

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling (5 counts)

Sale of a Controlled Substance Within 1,000 feet of a School (5 counts)

Manufacturing Cocaine

Possess With Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Robert Jackson III (age 61)