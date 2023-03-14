KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a reported death of a prisoner at the Lenoir County Jail.

Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks issued a media release from Sheriff Jackie Rogers after a prisoner passed away Tuesday. Officials said the prisoner was James Keith Hill, 48. Next of kin was notified before Hill’s name was released.

The SBI was called to the scene to investigate. No further information was scheduled to be released until after the SBI investigation was complete.