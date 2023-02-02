KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Keith Goyette is no longer the interim police chief.

On Thursday, the City of Kinston dropped the interim title and made him the official police chief. Goyette was named the chief after a national recruitment and interview process. The announcement was made by Kinston City Manager Rhonda Barwick.

Goyette has been with the Kinston Police Department since 2001, rising through the ranks from police officer, crime scene investigator, captain and major. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Mount Olive University and a Master of Science in criminal justice from Tiffin University in Ohio. He also has other educational programs and certifications.

A press conference will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall to introduce Goyette as the new police chief.