KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Methodist Home for Children and the North Carolina Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention are opening a new facility in Lenoir County.

The eight-bed facility will help kids in Eastern North Carolina out of the Juvenile Delinquency Centers and help get them back on track to making better choices at the Eastern Crisis and Assessment Center.

“We believe is that they needed to be in a therapeutic environment, and not behind bars, if at all possible,” said Bruce Stanley, president and CEO of Methodist Home for Children.

For up to 30 days, boys and girls ages 11-17 can partake in evidence-based crisis care, assessment and therapeutic residential services.



“What we always try to do with a child is figure out what is it that is going to engage them what’s going to motivate them to change their behavior. And so we try to put it in many things in places as possible to engage them in the process so that they can change their lives and really think about what led them to this situation,” said William Lassiter, deputy secretary for the Department of Public Safety

They can hopefully enjoy their time there by utilizing some of their creative outlets like art, music and games. A full-time certified teacher is also at the facility to help with struggles in school.



“We might not be able to do a lot of remedial work to help someone who’s behind catch up. But we do hope that we can help them fall in love with learning,” said Stanley.

Over time, they plan to grow the facility up to 20 beds if needed.

“Right now in juvenile detention centers across the state, we’re about 80 kids over capacity, this facility will help get those kids out of those detention facilities into a service that’s much more appropriate for what is going on with that child at that time,” said Lassiter.

Officials added that they have seen success come from kids in their other four facilities across the state and are looking forward to what this will bring in our area. The facility will be open and serving Eastern North Carolina in January 2024.