KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – City and county first responders, as well as state agencies, kicked off Kinston’s annual Battle of the Badges on Saturday at Historic Grainger Stadium.

Eight different teams duked it out for bragging rights and to raise money for a local cause. Bright and early, teams made their way onto the field, repping their agency’s respective jersey.

Murry Stroud played for Lenoir County Emergency Services. He said he was excited to see everyone come together.

“It’s great, it’s good comradery, it’s just a fun time for us to kind of separate from the emergency services work we do, so it’s good fun,” Stroud said.

Brandon Turner with the Kinston Police Department said their jerseys are special.

“Our jerseys are made up out of the Wood Ducks colors,” Turner said. “Obviously, it brings a sense of satisfaction to us and it’s going to look really good on the trophy final picture a little bit later.”

While everyone rooted for their own badge, it is all for a good cause.

“This is a charity event to support two families in emergency services, just help raise some money for some issues they have going on,” Stroud said.

One of the families benefitting from Battle of the Badges said the funds will help pay for their son Colby’s medical treatment.

“Colby is battling retinoblastoma, he has just done six months of systemic chemo,” Colby’s mother Kristen Clayton said. “You know, this has been very eye-opening to see the Lenoir community come together and just support Colby and others that are battling things as well.”

There was no away team at Grainger Stadium on Saturday because everyone was playing for their home.

The game continues Sunday at 9 a.m. Tickets will be $10.