KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Kinston is reaching a milestone by approving a $117 million dollar budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The budget, which was voted on and passed by the Kinston City Council on Tuesday, includes things like road resurfacing, pay for city employees and new job positions within certain departments.

The budget allows for four full-time positions within the city. Those positions are another full-time position with the clerk’s office, one Victim Service Specialist position with Kinston’s Police Department and two positions in the planning department.

As for the pay increases, city employees are getting a 2.5% cost of living wage increase. This is something Councilman Chris Suggs says is a highlight.

“It is very meaningful that an employer such as the City of Kinston looks out for its employees and makes sure our salaries and our wages are competitive and adequate for the environment we’re living in,” Suggs said. “We know that the economy is constantly changing and I definitely think this is a step in the right direction for our city.”

The budget will go into effect starting on July 1, which is the beginning of the city’s fiscal year. That includes the city’s new parking fees of $25.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council approved a new travel policy for the mayor and council members. This gives clear guidelines for traveling expenses like reimbursements, the process of reimbursements and how to report those traveling expenses.