KINSTON, N.C. — The City Council for the City of Kinston met on Friday, April 21 at 11:30 AM to pass a resolution establishing the Historic Grainger Stadium Commission.

Historic Grainger Stadium first opened its doors in 1949 as the City of Kinston’s “Municipal Stadium.” This city-owned complex has served as host to various civic and recreational events, including serving as home to Minor League Baseball teams the Kinston Eagles, Kinston Blue Jays, Kinston Indians, and, currently, the Down East Wood Ducks. In celebration of those seventy-five years, Kinston City Councilmember Chris Suggs introduced a resolution to establish the Historic Grainger Stadium Commission.

“Grainger Stadium has been a fixture in the Kinston community for nearly seventy five years, and baseball has been a driving factor in Kinston’s tourism and recreation activities,” said Suggs. “I am grateful to my colleagues on the city council, along with Kinston Mayor Don Hardy and City Manager Rhonda Barwick, for their support of this effort to establish the Historic Grainger Stadium Commission.

The purpose of the Historic Grainger Stadium Commission shall be to advise the City of Kinston on efforts and strategies that promote recreation, cultural, and economic development opportunities related to Historic Grainger Stadium, and make recommendations for the use, improvement, and preservation of the Historic Grainger Stadium Complex.

The commission will also be tasked with researching, making recommendations, and identifying funding opportunities for facility improvements to remain in compliance with standards imposed by the Carolina League, Minor League Baseball, and local, state, or federal laws applicable to public facilities.

“I look forward to working with the Historic Grainger Stadium Commission to promote this great community asset and maintain high quality sports and recreation opportunities at the Grainger Stadium complex,” said Suggs.

Suggs anticipates the Historic Grainger Stadium Commission hosting an initial meeting during the month of May. The commission will be appointed by the Kinston City Council and will be comprised of individuals who have a background or professional experience related to the purpose of the commission and a vested interest in the vitality of Historic Grainger Stadium