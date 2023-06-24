KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston’s Fire and Rescue Department has a new training center, helping to put their life-saving skills to the test.

The training grounds, located on Brown Street, have three different areas focusing on vehicle extrication, high-angle repelling and rescue drills under simulated smoke conditions.

“It really gives us that opportunity to truly train on any event that’s possible and be able to respond to in hopes that we can respond in a timely manner with the appropriate personnel and tools,” said Jackson Lee, a Kinston firefighter.

Jackson Lee took part in the vehicle extrication demonstration, saying he’s grateful to be part of a department with a training center to learn what to do while responding to a car accident.

“We got there, pulled the cutters and spreaders to the scene,” Lee said. “I was asked around to make sure everybody was good, that way we could start cutting or spreading or whatever we needed to do to pop that door open.

“A lot of times for motor vehicle accidents, we have to stabilize the car. We wanna make sure the entire scene is safe for us and the victims and anybody in the surrounding area.”

Other firefighters like Layne Jenkins and Andrew Sutton demonstrated how to break down a door to get inside a burning structure.

“It is quite a difficult door,” Jenkins said. “They’ve got three different points where they can lock it up and put two by two and a one by two and make it very difficult.”

“The challenging part is making sure everyone can communicate because really few words are gonna be said to each other,” Sutton said.

After the EF-1 tornado devastated parts of the city on Thursday, Mayor Don Hardy said the time for training to respond to those situations is now.

“The EF-1 tornado was a prime example of something that we gotta be well trained to respond to,” Hardy said. “That’s a prime example of this training facility that we have right here. preparing to respond to ef1 type situations, hurricanes, power outages, things of that nature.”