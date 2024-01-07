KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) — Juan Eric Cantu turned the attention of Eastern North Carolina to the men and women who fought for our country and the sacrifices they made.

G.I Joe’s Military “Living History Museum” in Kinston is something that will hold his legacy and the legacy of his fellow veterans forever.

Cantu’s memorial service was held Sunday afternoon at the Walk of Honor in Kinston. Pastor John Isenberg spoke about Cantu’s legacy and even mentioned he asked him to share these words at his funeral when they met in the past.

Juan Eric Cantu (Contributed photo)

“Eric caught me when I came into Joe’s one morning and asked me if I would do something for him,” he said. “And I jokingly said ‘yes if it’s not illegal and if it’s not immoral.’ And he chuckled a little bit and then all of a sudden, he got real serious and said I want you to do my funeral for me.

“And then I thought he was joking with me. But I found that after a few minutes, he wasn’t. Eric had some really bad news from the physicians, and he just basically said ‘John I’m on borrowed time.'”

Cantu’s son, Kris, shared three things Cantu lived by throughout his life: to work hard, to forgive and to find humor in even the bad situations.

“If you want to pay true homage to this man, keep pushing this forward, he said. “Look at those three things. Do that for him and all of these people out here will continue making the world a better place like my daddy did.”

After the memorial service, friends and family went to Westview Cemetery and then to G.I Joe’s. It was only fitting to celebrate his life where he made his impact the most.