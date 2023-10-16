KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Efforts continue on Kinston’s social districts.

Last week, the city’s planning department held the first of several community input sessions. These sessions are to hear the opinions and concerns of citizens as officials said they want to hear from the people of the community.

“Anybody who is interested in seeing Kinston grow. I think the social district definitely will impact Kinston in a positive way, increasing economic development but also encouraging people to just come down and utilize downtown Kinston,” said Brittany Best, Lead for North Carolina Fellow for Kinston.

The next meeting is scheduled for this Thursday at 9 a.m. The final meeting will be held on Zoom on October 31 at 1 p.m.