KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Councilman Chris Suggs held his first “office hours.” t was an opportunity for Kinston residents to express their concerns and get to know the city leader in a more personable setting on Thursday.

Born and raised in Kinston, Suggs said he wanted community members to feel comfortable sharing their problems, and that was the inspiration for the event.

“Sometimes folks can be intimidated by coming up and speaking at the City Council meeting. They’re only given a few minutes to, you know, share all of their concerns and ideas, and then they have to move on to the next agenda item, but I felt like today’s session would be an opportunity for us to just interact more informally,” Suggs said.

Kinston residents gathered at the Lenoir County Council on Aging, many expressing concerns for public safety and affordable housing, especially for seniors living on a fixed income.

“The problem is finding good housing, and then once they’re in it, can you afford to stay in it? With social security and then just maybe a small pension, there’s a lot of concerns for repair,” said Kinston resident Betsy Griffin.

Suggs also said more than 500 new single-family homes will be coming to Kinston, offering affordable middle-market housing to the community.

“I’m also expecting a lot of conversations around our housing issues here in Kinston, that’s something that has gotten a lot of attention locally, and in fact, I have some good news to share with folks today about new housing coming to Kinston over the next few months,” Suggs said.

Suggs is the youngest member on the Kinston City Council and also one of the youngest elected officials in the state.

“To be able to represent my peers and a new generation of leaders on the local government level really means a lot and I think I bring a little energy and excitement to the city council,” said Suggs. “There are also opportunities like this today, that we can just interact more informally, you know? Have really just candid conversations about what’s happening in the community and how we can work together to get things done.”