KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing a second-degree murder charge after the overdose death of a person at a hotel on Nov. 17.

Kinston Police said Dusty Wayne Taylor, 34, was facing the following charges:

2nd Degree Murder

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver a C/S within 1000ft of a Park (Will King Memorial Park)

Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Distribution of C/S

Police said they responded to Nations Inn at 410 E. New Bern Rd. on Nov. 17 to a drug-related overdose. It was determined that Taylor was the distributor of the drugs that led to the death of the person, who was not identified.

Kinston police and members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a search warrant at Taylor’s home in the 600 block of Darden Drive. During the search, they found several guns, ammunition, heroin, meth, money, stolen property and an unregistered suppressor.

Two other people were arrested at the scene. Ricky Allen Taylor, 62, was charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of a controlled substance. Suzanne Anderson, 40, was charged with possession of meth and possession of a schedule II drug.