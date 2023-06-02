KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – People gathered at Kinston Fire-Rescue Station 1 on Friday to honor a battalion chief for rescuing a woman from a burning home earlier this week.

Kinston Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Scott Justice said when he arrived on the scene of Washington Avenue last Sunday, there was no visible fire.

“But when I proceeded up to the porch to investigate, I quickly saw a hospital bed immediately inside the front door of the residence that was on fire,” Justice said.

In that hospital bed, there was a person.

“Hospital beds have rails on the sides, so it was a little bit of a struggle to get her up and over the rail,” Justice said. “The bed was actually burning at the time, so I was trying to minimize any burns that she would receive.”

In situations like these, Justice said, training takes over.

“You just do what you’ve been trained to do. Most of the time, by the time you really think about it, it’s all said and done,” Justice said.

While he is honored to be recognized, Justice said it could have been any member of the crew that day.

“I tell my guys all the time firefighting, our shift, is a team effort. I may have been the one to pull the citizen out of the residence and that’s great, but it takes everybody doing their job to result in saving property and lives,” Justice said.